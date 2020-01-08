Pres. Moon: Wartime Forced Labor Victims Must Approve Any Resolution to the Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the key to resolving the issue of Japan’s wartime forced labor is coming up with a solution approved by the victims themselves.Moon made the remark on Tuesday during his New Year’s press conference at the presidential office.The president said he believes Seoul and Tokyo will be able to draw up a solution without much difficulty if Tokyo focuses on finding a solution that would be accepted by the victims of wartime forced labor.Moon said that aside from contentious issues, such as Japan’s export curbs against South Korea, Seoul-Tokyo ties are very strong. He stressed that Seoul stands by its intent to develop ties with Japan in a future-oriented manner and continues to regard Japan as its closest neighbor.On the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, Moon vowed that Seoul would actively work to ensure the event is successful and expressed hope that the Olympics provide an opportunity for Seoul and Tokyo to fundamentally address contentious issues.Meanwhile, the president also talked about South Korea-China ties during Tuesday’s press conference.Moon pledged to boost cultural and human exchanges with China as the two countries are set to mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties in 2022.While expressing gratitude for China’s support in addressing the North Korea nuclear issue, Moon said Seoul will work with Beijing so that it continues to support the establishment of complete and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.