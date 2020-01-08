S. Korea, Japan to Hold Bilateral FM Meeting in US

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan will sit down together this week to discuss pending matters between the two countries and other issues.Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed the meeting in a tweet on Monday, saying he will travel to the U.S. later in the day to have bilateral and trilateral talks with his South Korean and American counterparts.He said North Korea, the Middle East and other issues will be discussed during the meetings.Japan's public broadcaster NHK said earlier that if a meeting between South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Motegi is confirmed, the Japanese will use the opportunity to press Seoul to offer solutions regarding the issue of Japan’s wartime forced labor.Kang arrived in the U.S. on Monday for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others on the allies' response to tensions in the Middle East and North Korea.