33 Victims of Japan's Wartime Forced Labor File Suit against 6 Japanese Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

Victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor from Gwangju and South Jeolla Province have filed a suit against Japanese firms that profited from them.A civic group supporting female victims of wartime forced labor and the NGO Lawyers for a Democratic Society filed the compensation lawsuit on Tuesday against six Japanese firms on behalf of 33 plaintiffs with the Gwangju District Court.Of the 33 plaintiffs, two are surviving victims while the others are family members of deceased victims.Fifteen plaintiffs filed a suit against the Hokkaido Colliery and Railway Company, nine against Mitsubishi Materials, four against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, three against Mitsui Mining and Smelting, one against Nishimatsu Construction and one against Kawasaki Heavy Industries.Securing compensation from the Hokkaido Colliery and Railway Company is expected to be difficult given that the company has gone bankrupt. Bereaved family members nonetheless decided to file the suit in an effort to get Japan to acknowledge the illegality of forced labor and to apologize for it.Last April, the civic group and the NGO filed a different suit against Japanese firms on behalf of 54 forced labor victims and their families.