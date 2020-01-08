NEC Sets Feb. 15 as Deadline for Overseas Voter Registration Application

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission has set February 15th as the deadline for overseas voter registration application and for overseas absentee registration ahead of the April fifteenth general elections.The election agency said citizens aged 18 or older who are not registered as a resident in South Korea and did not report his or her domicile status should apply to register as overseas voters by February 15th. They can do so via the agency’s Web site, by visiting South Korean embassies or by post or e-mail.Overseas voters whose names are already up on the overseas voters' list for the 2016 general elections and the 2017 presidential election don’t need to submit applications for registration. They do need to register again though if they did not cast any ballots in those two races.Overseas absentees also need to register in order to cast votes for the April elections. An overseas absentee is a citizen aged 18 or older who is registered as a resident or reported his/her domicile status and wants to vote from abroad. Students studying abroad and diplomats fall under this category.Overseas voting will be held from April first to sixth.