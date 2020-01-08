Environment Ministry Holds Fine Dust Meeting with China

Photo : KBS News

Seoul's Environment Ministry held its first meeting with China in the new year involving experts on fine dust and discussed bilateral cooperation.During the meeting held in Seoul on Tuesday, experts and government officials discussed details of a memorandum of understanding related to a clear sky initiative aimed at improving air quality which the two countries signed in November.In his opening remarks, Korea's Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae said that for the first time in November, official statistics were released on the percentage of fine dust coming from China through a trilateral report that was issued along with Japan.He said that this year, more projects will pick up speed in collaboration with China in the field of air quality and also called for increased public participation in fine dust reduction efforts.Cho also expressed plans to visit China next month.