Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul on Tuesday met with leaders of social and religious groups which have engaged in North Korea aid and exchanges.The meeting was held to discuss ways of facilitating civic inter-Korean exchanges in the new year.In his opening remarks, the minister noted the historic significance of the 20th anniversary of the June 2000 joint declaration by the two Koreas.He said the ministry will do its best to look for all available measures to boost cross-border relations and support civic exchanges.The meeting was also attended by leaders of the Korea Alliance For Progressive Movement and the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation as well as the Archbishop of Gwangju Kim Hee-joong.