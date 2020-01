Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the diplomatic authorities of South Korea and Japan held director-level talks in San Francisco on Monday.The talks led by the Foreign Ministry director on Asia and Pacific affairs Kim Jung-han and his Japanese counterpart Shigeki Takizaki come two months after their last meeting in Tokyo in November.Both officials are visiting San Francisco to prepare for a series of ministerial meetings scheduled between South Korea, Japan and the United States.Kim urged Tokyo to swiftly withdraw export restrictions on South Korea and reiterated Seoul's position on the wartime forced labor issue while Takizaki relayed Japan's stance on those matters.Both sides agreed to continue dialogue and consultation to resolve key pending concerns.