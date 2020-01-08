Chung Sye-kyun Appointed as New PM

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has appointed Chung Sye-kyun as prime minister.During a ceremony held at the presidential office on Tuesday afternoon, Moon presented a certificate of appointment to the six-term ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker following the parliamentary approval of his nomination.Later in the day, Chung also attended his inauguration ceremony held at the government complex in Seoul.On Monday evening, the DP-led National Assembly passed a motion confirming Chung's appointment, despite opposition from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.Chung is the second prime minister under the Moon administration following Lee Nak-yon, who after 31 months in office stepped down to run in the upcoming general elections. Chung is also the country’s first prime minister who had previously served as parliamentary speaker.During the parliamentary confirmation hearing, he vowed to become a prime minister that prioritizes economic recovery and national unity.