Japanese Media Assesses Moon's New Year Press Conference

Japanese media say South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s remarks during his New Year press conference on Tuesday indicate a wide gap exists between Seoul and Tokyo on the issue of Japan’s use of forced Korean labor during World War Two.The Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun noted that Moon said the most important thing was to find a solution that earns the victim’s consent. The paper said the positions of the South Korean and Japanese governments remain far apart.Kyodo News reported that Moon urged Tokyo, too, to take the victims’ position into account. The Japanese news agency said, however, that it is uncertain whether Tokyo will accept this given its stance that a deal signed when the two nations normalized ties in 1965 settled all colonial issues.Meanwhile, Japanese public broadcaster NHK highlighted how Moon said Seoul will work to make this year’s Tokyo Olympics a success, saying it shows he wishes to use the occasion to improve bilateral ties.