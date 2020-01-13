Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, Japan Hold Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held talks in the United States on Tuesday.South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha sat down for talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in San Francisco following a trilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.The bilateral talks came about three weeks after a previous meeting held before a South Korea-Japan summit in Chengdu, China.Kang and Motegi are thought to have exchanged opinions on issues of mutual interest such as Japan's export restrictions against South Korea and the issue of Tokyo's wartime forced labor.Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday that Motegi would repeat calls for South Korea to present solutions regarding the forced labor issue in the meeting with Kang.The diplomats' meeting comes amid eased tensions following South Korea's decision not to scrap a military intel-sharing deal with Japan last November.