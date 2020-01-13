Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, Japan Hold Talks

Write: 2020-01-15 08:29:20Update: 2020-01-15 09:02:15

Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, Japan Hold Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held talks in the United States on Tuesday.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha sat down for talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in San Francisco following a trilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. 

The bilateral talks came about three weeks after a previous meeting held before a South Korea-Japan summit in Chengdu, China.  

Kang and Motegi are thought to have exchanged opinions on issues of mutual interest such as Japan's export restrictions against South Korea and the issue of Tokyo's wartime forced labor. 

Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday that Motegi would repeat calls for South Korea to present solutions regarding the forced labor issue in the meeting with Kang.

The diplomats' meeting comes amid eased tensions following South Korea's decision not to scrap a military intel-sharing deal with Japan last November.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >