VOA: Sweden Contacting N. Korea, US to Facilitate Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The Swedish Foreign Ministry reportedly said that it is contacting both North Korea and the United States to encourage dialogue.The Voice of America on Wednesday reported that the ministry gave the response when asked about the U.S.' recent proposal for talks with North Korea.A Swedish Foreign Ministry spokesperson reportedly said Tuesday that Sweden continues to encourage dialogue and remains ready to facilitate further talks between the parties, adding it hopes talks will occur soon.The spokesperson said dialogue is the only path to a peaceful solution to the situation on the Korean Peninsula and that Sweden "communicates directly with two parties," including through the government’s special envoy and embassies.White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told the U.S. news website Axios in an interview published Sunday that the U.S. reached out to North Korea in an effort to resume talks held in Stockholm last October.