Seoul, Moscow Celebrates 30 Years of Ties at S. Korean Embassy in Russia

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

Anchor: South Korea and Russia are celebrating 30 years of bilateral diplomatic relations this year. To mark the milestone, a special contest was held in Moscow to select a joint slogan and logo for the two countries. KBS checked out the event in the Russian capital.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Seoul and Moscow are celebrating 30 years of official diplomatic relations this year.To mark the anniversary, an event was held at the South Korean embassy in Moscow on Tuesday, selecting a slogan and logo representing their bilateral friendship.The slogan "Дружить. Доверять. Действовать.(Družitʹ. Doverâtʹ. Dejstvovat.)," which translates to "Be friends. Trust. Act." in English, was submitted by a Russian citizen and selected in a contest of one-thousand-144 candidate phrases.Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation, took part in the event.[Sound bite: Mikhail Shvydkoy - Special Representative of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation (Russian)] 11:20"As the presidents of Russia and South Korea established friendly relations, very good events are taking place beneficial to bilateral relations."South Korean Ambassador to Moscow Lee Seok-bae, who also took part, said he was certain bilateral ties would further improve.[Sound bite: South Korean Ambassador to Moscow Lee Seok-bae (Korean) ]"I am sure that this event will help South Korea and Russia upgrade relations under the spirit of their strategic cooperative partnership."The two countries are planning to hold various events through 2021 to pave the way for their friendship in the years to come.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.