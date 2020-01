Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China is helping the United States regarding North Korea issues.Trump made the remarks at the White House while at a signing ceremony for a trade deal with China.Trump said that China is helping the U.S. with "a lot of the things that they can be helping us with" which cannot be seen in a deal.He said Beijing has been very helpful with respect to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and that Kim has great respect for Chinese President Xi Jinping.Trump also likened diplomacy for North Korea's denuclearization to a "beautiful game of chess or game of poker."