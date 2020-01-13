Two Ships with S. Koreans Aboard Held in Indonesia

Photo : KBS News

Two ships with South Korean crew members are being held in Indonesia for violating territorial waters.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry Wednesday, Indonesia's Navy seized a Panama-flagged liquefied petroleum gas(LPG) carrier, which was en route to Singapore, in October.The ship was captained by a South Korean and there were eight South Korean sailors and eight Indonesian sailors on board.The LPG carrier, DL Lily, is reportedly being held at a naval base in waters between Bintan Island and Batam Island near Singapore for allegedly anchoring outside the designated zone. The crew members are reportedly inside the ship.The Foreign Ministry said another South Korean cargo ship called the CH Bella was seized last week by Indonesian authorities at the same location on the same charges. The ship was known to carry four South Koreans and 19 Indonesians.The ministry said that in the case of the LPG carrier, the ship owner had said it would take care of the issue and asked the government not to engage.But the ministry said it sent a consular official to the region and has provided consular assistance after Jakarta informed Seoul of the seizure on December fifth.The ministry added that it will also provide necessary consular assistance for the Korean-flagged cargo ship.