S. Korea Defeats Uzbekistan to Take Top Seed at Olympic Football Qualifier

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's national football team defeated Uzbekistan two-one on Wednesday to take the top seed in their group at an Olympic qualifying tournament in Thailand.With a two-goal performance by forward Oh Se-hun on his 21st birthday, South Korea claimed their third straight victory in Group C at the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) U-23 Championship.South Korea's first goal came only five minutes into the match, as Jeong Seung-won's shot from outside the box went in off Oh's right shoulder.Uzbekistan tied things up in the 21st minute on Bobir Abdixolikov's floating header before Oh took a pass from Lee Dong-gyeong and pivoted around Islomjon Kobilov before putting South Korea back on top for good with a 71st minute goal.The AFC tournament serves as the continental qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the top three teams guaranteed spots in the Summer Games.After three consecutive victories against China, Iran and Uzbekistan in Group C, South Korea will face the Group D runner-up in a quarterfinal match starting at 7:15 p.m. Sunday Korea time.