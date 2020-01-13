Prosecutors Raid Nat'l Police Agency as Part of Probe into Election Meddling Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are raiding the head office of the National Police Agency as part of their probe into allegations that the presidential office meddled in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election and unlawfully influenced a police probe into corruption allegations surrounding former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office sent prosecutors and inspectors to the police agency’s head office in Seoul’s Seodaemun District on Thursday morning. Prosecutors are said to be acquiring materials and computer hard discs related to intelligence on Kim.The prosecution is said to be closely inspecting the process through which the National Police Agency passed intelligence on Kim from the top office down to the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency at the end of 2017.The latest raid comes after the prosecution searched an investigative unit of the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency late last month and secured records of transactions the agency held with the National Police Agency.