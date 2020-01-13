Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

New Conservative Party Urges LKP to Swiftly Discuss Possible Merger

Write: 2020-01-16 18:29:05Update: 2020-01-16 18:51:24

New Conservative Party Urges LKP to Swiftly Discuss Possible Merger

Photo : YONHAP News

The minor opposition New Conservative Party is urging the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) to swiftly respond to its proposal to create a joint consultative body over a possible merger plan. 

The new minor party’s chief, Ha Tae-keung, said on Facebook on Thursday that public expectation is growing over the revival, reform and integration of the conservative bloc and urged LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn to quickly get back on his earlier proposal to form a formal discussion channel. 

Ha said the LKP’s continuous passivity in launching bilateral talks will leave his party no other choice but to declare the main opposition as an anti-integration force and make a “grave decision,” implying possible abandonment of a plan to forge a pan conservative alliance ahead of the general elections. 

During a meeting with reporters earlier in the day, Hwang was asked of the minor opposition’s proposal, but he declined to comment, only saying that he is reviewing it.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >