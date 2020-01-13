New Conservative Party Urges LKP to Swiftly Discuss Possible Merger

Photo : YONHAP News

The minor opposition New Conservative Party is urging the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) to swiftly respond to its proposal to create a joint consultative body over a possible merger plan.The new minor party’s chief, Ha Tae-keung, said on Facebook on Thursday that public expectation is growing over the revival, reform and integration of the conservative bloc and urged LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn to quickly get back on his earlier proposal to form a formal discussion channel.Ha said the LKP’s continuous passivity in launching bilateral talks will leave his party no other choice but to declare the main opposition as an anti-integration force and make a “grave decision,” implying possible abandonment of a plan to forge a pan conservative alliance ahead of the general elections.During a meeting with reporters earlier in the day, Hwang was asked of the minor opposition’s proposal, but he declined to comment, only saying that he is reviewing it.