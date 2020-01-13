Menu Content

Inter-Korea

US Ambassador Urges S. Korea to Consult with US about Inter-Korean Projects

Write: 2020-01-17 09:02:30Update: 2020-01-17 11:37:25

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. ambassador to South Korea said Thursday that Seoul should consult with the United States about its plans to resume inter-Korean cooperation projects to avoid any "misunderstandings" that may trigger sanctions.

According to Reuters, Harry Harris made the remarks in a meeting with foreign journalists in Seoul as South Korea seeks to expand inter-Korean exchanges to facilitate stalled nuclear talks between North Korea and the U.S.

Harris reportedly said that in order to avoid a misunderstanding later that could trigger sanctions, it's better to run this through the "working group," referring to a group set up in 2018 to coordinate the two allies' positions on North Korea issues.

The envoy said that he did not have an official U.S. position on South Korean proposals such as individual tours to the North, but that it is important for Washington and Seoul to consult closely with each other.

He said that President Moon Jae-in's continued optimism is encouraging, but with regard to acting on that optimism, things should be done in consultation with the U.S.
