S. Korea, China Hold Working-Level Defense Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China held working-level defense talks in Seoul on Thursday to discuss the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and bilateral cooperation.Seoul's Defense Ministry said its director general of international policy, Lee Won-sik, and his Chinese counterpart Song Yan Chao held the 18th round of bilateral policy consultations at the ministry building.The ministry said the two sides exchanged their assessments of the recent security situation on the Korean Peninsula and shared the need for support and cooperation by Beijing and the international community to denuclearize North Korea and establish permanent peace on the peninsula.Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Le Keqiang are expected to visit South Korea this year, the ministry said the two sides also agreed to make efforts to strengthen cooperation in defense with a goal to bring bilateral relations a notch higher.Lee and Song discussed various measures to deepen bilateral ties, such as the South Korean defense minister's visit to China and enhanced communication mechanisms between the two sides.