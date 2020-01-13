Moon's Chief of Staff Says Tours to N. Korea Don't Violate UN Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's chief of staff says inter-Korean tours to North Korea's Mount Geumgang or South Korean individual visits to the North are not bound by international sanctions and can resume at any time.Speaking to a local radio program on Thursday, Noh Young-min said Seoul and Washington are closely consulting on the matter in relation to U.S.-led international sanctions against the North.Noh's remarks come as the Moon administration seeks to resume inter-Korean cooperation, including tours to the North, as a means to improve inter-Korean ties and facilitate denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang.Asked about clandestine negotiations with Pyongyang, Noh said while the level of such dialogue is not the same as it was during a reconciliatory period in 2018, channels remain open between the two sides.Regarding Seoul's proposal for talks last July to discuss a possible formation of an inter-Korean team to compete at this year's Tokyo Olympics, Noh said the administration plans to continue seeking such discussions.