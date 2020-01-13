Court Finds Rep. Kim Sung-tae Not Guilty of Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has issued a “not guilty” verdict for main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Kim Sung-tae who was accused of bribery for pulling strings to get his daughter hired by telecom operator KT Corporation.The Seoul Southern District Court on Friday also declared former KT Chair Lee Suk-chae “not guilty” of the charge of extending the employment favor to the lawmaker.The court said suspicions that bribery was committed in the process of KT hiring Kim’s daughter failed to be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.Kim's daughter began working at KT in 2011 as a contract-based employee but became a regular full-time employee the next year after apparently passing a competitive recruitment process.But prosecutors say she had not even submitted an application for the process in the first place.Prosecutors had sought a four-year prison sentence for Kim and a two-year sentence for Lee.