Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide 200-thousand dollars in humanitarian aid to help some 45-thousand people in the Philippines displaced by the eruption of the Taal Volcano.The Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the aid will be provided through the Philippines’ Red Cross. The ministry said it hopes the assistance will lead to the prompt provision of relief supplies and help those affected regain stability in their lives.Last Sunday, the Taal Volcano, located some 65 kilometers south of Manila, began rumbling, spewing plumes of ash and lava. Some 30-thousand tourists and residents in nearby regions were forced to evacuate. The Filipino government has since ordered the evacuation of around 500-thousand people residing in towns within a 14-kilometer radius of the volcano.