Court Orders Sewol Ferry Operator's Family to Pay 170 Bln Won in Indemnities

Write: 2020-01-17 14:42:12Update: 2020-01-17 17:01:46

A Seoul court has ordered three children of the operator of the ill-fated Sewol ferry to cover 70 percent of recovery costs incurred by the state related to the ferry's sinking.

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday ruled that the children of Yoo Byeong-eun, the late owner of Chonghaejin Marine, should pay 170 billion won in indemnities for the 2014 maritime disaster.

The government led the litigation after it had to pay out over 500 billion won to compensate the families of the victims. More than 300 people were killed when the Sewol capsized and sank.

The court held Yoo and his company accountable for illegally overloading the ferry for a long period of time and failing to fulfill their duty to rescue passengers. 

The court also found the government and the company in charge of securing cargo on the ferry partially liable.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the government's efforts to collect compensation from Yoo's eldest son, as he renounced his inheritance.
