Gov't to Support Korean Firms in SE Asia on Wages, Rights Protection

The government will step up monitoring and support efforts regarding South Korean firms operating in Southeast Asian nations in the areas of wage management and human rights violations.The move is to prevent Korean businesses from infringing on human rights or delaying wage payments for local employees.Vice Minister of Employment and Labor Im Seo-jeong is currently visiting Indonesia, while the South Korean Mission to ASEAN has taken this opportunity to hold a meeting of labor affairs-related officials in Jakarta on Friday.The meeting was attended by Korean embassy officials in the ASEAN region in charge of employment and labor and they discussed current trends and effective support measures.The Seoul government will operate task forces dealing with labor-related grievances starting with embassies in Indonesia and Vietnam this year.