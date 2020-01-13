Menu Content

LKP Issues Election Pledges on Education

Write: 2020-01-17 17:06:20Update: 2020-01-17 18:18:25

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has unveiled educational pledges for the April general elections.

The five-point list includes sharply expanding the percentage of regular university admissions centered on the college entrance exam and revoking the government policy on abolishing foreign language high schools, international high schools and elite private high schools. 

Other pledges concern raising the competitiveness of regular high schools, preventing politically biased education, and increasing state scholarships for students from families with multiple children.

The LKP also pledged to enact laws to strengthen penalties on faculty members who undermine political neutrality.

The party will push to lower the elementary school entrance age to five, in accordance with a new law that has lowered the voting age from 19 to 18.
