S. Korean Groups Demand US Ambassador's Apology over Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean civic groups supporting inter-Korean exchanges have criticized remarks by U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris who appeared to have put in check the Seoul government's push for cross-border projects including individual tours to North Korea.A civic solidarity comprised of some 100 organizations which are demanding the resumption of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and tourism to North Korea's Mount Geumgang issued a statement on Friday.They asked for the ambassador to apologize and withdraw his remarks which they say infringed on South Korea's sovereignty.The groups argued that Korea is not subordinate to the U.S.They added that Harris clearly violated sovereign rights by urging Seoul to hold prior consultations with Washington, and noted that many countries around the world allow tourism to North Korea.Speaking with foreign reporters on Thursday, the U.S. envoy said that tourism is allowed under sanctions but that it's "better" to run such an issue "through the working group" to avoid "misunderstandings" that may trigger sanctions.The working group he mentioned refers to the working-level consultation channel between Seoul and Washington that deals with North Korea issues.