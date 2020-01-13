UN Report: N. Korean Economy Grew 1.8% in 2019

Photo : KBS News

North Korea's economy appears to have posted positive growth for the first time in three years in 2019 despite global sanctions.According to a report released Thursday by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, North Korea's gross domestic product grew an estimated one-point-eight percent last year.The North's GDP recorded minus three-point-five percent growth in 2017 and minus four-point-two in 2018.The report did not explain why the North Korean economy grew despite the pressure of sanctions but pundits speculate the effects of sanctions may be limited due to help received from Pyongyang's allies, China and Russia.Consumer prices in North Korea are also shown to be on a steady rise at a pace faster than economic growth.The report forecasts two-point-two percent growth for North Korea in 2020 and two-point-eight percent in 2021.