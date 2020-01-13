US, Japan Issue Joint Statement on Anniversary of Security Treaty

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States and Japan issued a joint statement vowing to strengthen their alliance on Friday, two days before the 60th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security.The statement was signed by four officials: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Taro Kono.The statement said the U.S.-Japan alliance is rooted in an unwavering commitment to values such as democracy, respect for human rights and a rules-based international order.It said the alliance has played and will continue to play an integral role in ensuring the peace and security of the two countries while realizing their shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific through cooperation.The joint statement said the alliance is "stronger, broader and more essential today than ever" and reiterated the unshakable commitment to strengthen it and uphold common values and principles.The two sides also expressed gratitude to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and Japan's Self-Defense Forces for their dedicated service in protecting their common values and interests.