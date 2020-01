Photo : KBS News

Member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) have urged resumption of the stalled nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.According to the Vietnam News Agency on Saturday, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh told reporters after chairing an ASEAN foreign ministerial meeting on Friday that ASEAN members have stressed the importance of continuing peaceful dialogue among all concerned parties to achieve lasting peace and stability on a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.Accordingly, member nations called for the swift and faithful implementation of related declarations and the resumption of talks.ASEAN foreign ministers also reaffirmed the pledge to abide by UN Security Council resolutions toward complete denuclearization of the peninsula.