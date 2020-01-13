4 S. Korean Trekkers Missing in Nepal After Avalanche

Photo : KBS News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Saturday that four South Korean climbers have gone missing in Nepal's Himalayas after an avalanche hit the trekking route of Annapurna.The incident took place between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. Friday local time when they were passing through the Deurali area located 32-hundred meters above sea level on the Annapurna base camp trek.Five other South Koreans were safely evacuated.The South Korean Embassy in Nepal has requested search operations by local police and has also informed families of the missing victims.The ministry will set up an emergency task force and dispatch a rapid response team to the South Asian nation to provide consular support.The trekkers are teachers from the South Chungcheong Province Office of Education who were staying in Nepal for volunteer work.