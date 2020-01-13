Ruling Party Vows Swift Efforts on Police Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is continuing its drive to complete the reform of law enforcement agencies.Following the passage of a bill on adjusting powers between the prosecution and police, the DP is now calling for police reform.President Moon Jae-in echoed a similar view during a meeting with senior ruling party officials on Friday.DP spokesperson Hong Ihk-pyo said Saturday the separation of rights to investigate and rights to indict will lead to cooperative relations between the prosecution and police.He added prosecution and police reform go side by side and the latter cannot be delayed, expressing regret that related bills are pending in parliament.He said his party will do its best to have them passed as quickly as possible and called for the main opposition's cooperation.