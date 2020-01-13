N. Korea Likely Replaced Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly replaced its top diplomat Ri Yong-ho.According to multiple sources on Sunday, North Korea notified foreign embassies in Pyongyang last week that Ri has been replaced by Ri Son-gwon, the former chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country.Ri Son-gwon, a former military official, has often represented his country in inter-Korean talks, but has not been seen in the North's overall diplomatic circles unlike his predecessor Ri Yong-ho, a veteran diplomat well versed in United States affairs.Ri's replacement sparks speculation that North Korea is sending a signal to the United States that there will be no nuclear negotiations between the two sides.Meanwhile, North Korea's top envoys to China and the United Nations reportedly returned to Pyongyang on Saturday, spurring speculation that the North could hold a meeting of heads of overseas missions to announce the replacement of its top diplomat and review its diplomatic strategy.