Report: N. Korea Replaces Nearly Half of Party Vice Chiefs

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly replaced nearly half of 12 vice chiefs of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party.The North's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday unveiled a list of 70 top officials from the government, military and party for a state funeral committee for senior politician Hwang Sun-hui who died last week.North Korea's ruling party announced a major personnel reshuffle in the New Year plenary session but did not disclose details of the replacements.But the list of the funeral committee showed that five of the 12 vice chiefs of the party's central committee were replaced, including Ri Su-yong, who is known as a veteran diplomat.Meanwhile, Seoul-based NK News on Saturday quoted multiple sources in Pyongyang as saying that North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho has been replaced by Ri Son-gwon, the former chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country.The outlet said the replacement would likely be confirmed onor before Thursday, when an event for resident diplomats is scheduled inPyongyang.