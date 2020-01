Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo is set to return home on Sunday to resume his political career ahead of the April parliamentary elections.Ahn, who has been staying in Germany and the United States after his defeat in the Seoul mayoral race in June 2018, will reportedly return home on Sunday afternoon.His aide said that Ahn will hold a brief question-and-answer session with reporters after arriving at Incheon International Airport.Ahn will reportedly visit the Seoul National Cemetery and the May 18th National Cemetery in Gwangju on Monday.He wrote on his Facebook page earlier this month that he will return and consider how to change Korean politics and how South Korea should move toward the future.