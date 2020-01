Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo said on Sunday that he will not run in April's general elections and will instead create a new political party.Ahn revealed the plan in a news conference at Incheon International Airport as he returned to South Korea to resume his political career after a 16-month hiatus.Ahn stressed the need for change in Korean politics, adding he aims to help as many people who enable change as possible enter the National Assembly.The founder of the Bareunmirae Party also said he will create a political party that will realize a pragmatic and middle-of-the-road approach to politics.Ahn said that he will take the lead in fixing the Moon Jae-in government's incorrect policies and that he has no interest in forming a unified conservative bloc.