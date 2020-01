Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean film "Parasite" has won the top prize for best edited dramatic feature film from the American Cinema Editors(ACE).Yang Jin-mo was officially recognized for his editing work on Bong Joon-ho's film at the 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards on Friday.It marked the first time that a foreign language film won the category in ACE Eddie Awards history. The awards recognize editors in both film and television."Parasite" has also earned six Academy Award nominations, including best picture, becoming the first South Korean movie to compete at the world's biggest film event.This year's 92nd Oscars will be held February ninth in Los Angeles.