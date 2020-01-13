S. Korea Beats Jordan 2-1 to Move Closer to Olympic Football Berth

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's men's national football team defeated Jordan two-to-one on Sunday, moving closer to a 2020 Olympic berth.South Korean midfielder Lee Dong-gyeong scored a free kick to break a one-one tie in extra time at Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand, securing a narrow win in the quarterfinals of the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) U-23 Championship.South Korea took the lead on Cho Gue-sung’s header in the 16th minute, but Yazan Al-Naimat scored an equalizer for Jordan an hour later.Coach Kim Hak-bum has lead Team Korea to four straight wins to reach the semifinals of the AFC event, which also serves as a qualifying competition for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.The top three finishers will advance to this year's Summer Games.South Korea will secure its ticket to the Olympics if it beats Australia in the semifinals set for Wednesday.