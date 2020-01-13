Fmr. Presidential Hopeful Ahn Visits Seoul National Cemetery

Photo : KBS News

Former presidential hopeful Ahn Cheol-soo officially resumed political activities on Monday by paying a visit to the Seoul National Cemetery.Ahn, who co-founded the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP), was accompanied by seven BP representatives.Ahn vowed in the visitors' book that he would uphold the will of patriotic martyrs in firmly defending the nation and opening a bright future for the country's future generations.Ahn then paid respects at the final resting places of former presidents Kim Dae-jung, Kim Young-sam, Rhee Syng-man and Park Chung-hee.Asked about his plans ahead of April's general elections, Ahn said while he hasn't yet given a serious thought to the elections, his priority is to set the country in the right direction and on a path forward.Ahn returned home from overseas to resume his political career on Sunday, ending a 16-month hiatus following his defeat in the Seoul mayoral race in June 2018.