S. Korea Confirms 1st Case of Mysterious Viral Pneumonia Outbreak

Write: 2020-01-20 13:48:30Update: 2020-01-20 14:00:22

Photo : YONHAP News

A mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China and other parts of Asia has apparently spread to South Korea.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Monday revealed that a Chinese national tested positive for what appears to be a new type of coronavirus at Incheon International Airport.

The KCDC said the woman arrived in South Korea from Wuhan, China on Sunday.

She was quarantined at the airport for further tests after showing suspicious symptoms, including high fever. The woman is now being treated at an unspecified government-designated hospital in the country.

It's the first confirmed case of the new virus in South Korea as it continues to spread in China and elsewhere.

According to Chinese authorities, the virus, which originated in Wuhan, has killed at least three people and infected over 200, including people in Beijing and Guangdong in southern China. 

Japan and Thailand have also reported cases of the virus. 

A suspicious case reported earlier this month in South Korea turned out to be negative.
