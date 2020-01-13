Search Resumes for Missing S. Korean Trekkers in Nepal

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in Nepal have resumed search operations to find four South Koreans who went missing in an avalanche last Friday while trekking near the popular Annapurna Base Camp in northwestern Nepal.The rescue team, which was forced to suspend search efforts over the weekend amid bad weather conditions, began searching Monday around a location where they previously detected signals believed to from the missing trekkers.A jacket suspected of belonging to one of the missing was found, but the South Korean embassy in Nepal said none of the missing persons have been located.The Nepalese military dispatched additional rescue personnel to the site, accompanied by local police and a response team sent by South Korea's Foreign Ministry.Prominent South Korean mountaineer Um Hong-gil brought drones and other search equipment to nearby Pokhara via helicopter with plans to fly the drones towards the accident site.A helicopter carrying families of the missing also flew over the area before returning to Pokhara.An official from Nepal's Tourism Department earlier estimated the search operation could take up to 20 days as the Nepali government rescue team waits for the weather to clear up.Four teachers from South Korea's central South Chungcheong Province were trekking with five others on the Deurali part of the Annapurna Base Camp course when an avalanche struck them and three Nepali guides.