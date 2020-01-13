'S. Koreans May Take Part in N. Korean Tours by Chinese Agencies'

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government's pursuit of allowing individual tours to North Korea may possibly take the form of South Koreans purchasing tour products operated by Chinese travel agencies.According to reference materials on the tourism plan unveiled by the Unification Ministry, the government is currently contemplating three options, one of which is South Koreans visiting North Korea via a third country.The ministry presented the example of a travel agency in a third country such as China creating travel packages solely for South Koreans, with 50 to 100 tourists signed up, then sending over an itinerary to the Seoul government. The government would then examine the list of tourists and approve their cross-border visit.The agency will then obtain the necessary visa from North Korea.The ministry noted that this is the most realistic option for now.Training of Chinese tour guides for North Korean tours is also under review in consideration of the unique nature of inter-Korean relations.The government is also expected to begin reviewing other matters related to individual tourism to the North, including safety guarantees for South Koreans.