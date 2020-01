Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has chosen a Seoul High Court judge to succeed outgoing Supreme Court Justice Jo Hee-de.The top court on Monday said its committee deliberating on personnel issues chose Noh Tae-ak, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court, over three other candidates.Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su has requested President Moon Jae-in’s appointment of Noh to the top court post.The Supreme Court said it decided on the 58-year-old Noh based on the record of his rulings and deliberations as well as opinions from inside and outside the court.Jo is set to retire from his six-year term on the 13-member bench on March fourth.