Photo : YONHAP News

Rescuers in Nepal have reportedly secured two spots in the Annapurna region of the Himalayas where four missing South Koreans are possibly located.Kaski district police chief Dan Bahadur Karki said at a press conference on Monday evening that rescue crews have marked two areas where electronic detectors showed signals.Karki, who is in charge of the rescue mission, said the detectors catch signals from equipment of the missing persons, adding the possibility of survival for the four South Koreans as well as three missing Nepalis cannot be ruled out.However, the police chief said it could take more than a month before snow melts at a spot where the missing were hit by an avalanche on Friday.Karki said six of the missing people are presumed to be buried under heavily piled-up snow while one is under less deep snow.