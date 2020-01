Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's producer prices posted growth in December, marking a turnaround from a month earlier.According to data by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the producer price index for all commodities and services came to 103-point-71 in the month, up point-three percent from a month earlier.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, marks a turnaround after it slipped point-two percent in October and point-one percent on-month in November.From a year earlier, the index increased point-seven percent, marking the first growth since July.The BOK attributed the growth to rises in the producer prices of agricultural and fishery products, which jumped four percent in December.