New Coronavirus Claims 4th Life in China

Photo : YONHAP News

China has reported a fourth death from a new type of coronavirus, further raising concerns as additional infections and suspected cases have been reported in major population centers in the country.The health commission of the central Chinese city of Wuhan announced on Tuesday that a fourth person, an 89-year-old man, died from the mysterious pneumonia on Sunday.It added that a total of 198 coronavirus cases have been registered, 25 people have been discharged from the hospital and four have died from the illness.Of 169 patients receiving treatment in isolation in Wuhan, nine are reportedly in critical condition.The virus was first identified in Wuhan in early January. Those infected reportedly show symptoms of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases.The virus or suspected cases have also been reported in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong Province.