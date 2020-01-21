US Reaffirms Inter-Korean Cooperation, Denuclearization Should Proceed 'in Lockstep'

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that the United States and South Korea are working together to ensure that inter-Korean cooperation proceeds "in lockstep" with progress in North Korea's denuclearization.An official at the department issued the position on Monday in response to a written inquiry from Seoul-based Yonhap News regarding South Korea's move to seek individual tours to North Korea to expand cross-border cooperation.The official reportedly said that the U.S. supports inter-Korean cooperation and coordinates with its ally South Korea to ensure such cooperation proceeds in lockstep with progress on denuclearization.Earlier on Monday, the Unification Ministry said it is looking at ways to hold talks with Pyongyang on allowing tours to North Korea on an individual basis, noting such tours are not subject to United Nations or U.S. sanctions.The State Department issued a similar statement on Friday regarding the matter.