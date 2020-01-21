KCDC: 1st Coronavirus Patient in S. Korea in Stable Condition

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) says a woman who contracted a new coronavirus from China is in stable condition.The 35-year-old Chinese national is the first confirmed case of the illness in South Korea. She entered the country last Sunday after traveling from Wuhan for the Lunar New Year holiday.The woman was suffering a fever, respiratory problems and other symptoms when she arrived at Incheon International Airport from the central Chinese city.Since Monday, she has been quarantined at a state-designated hospital for treatment.The KCDC said Tuesday that it conducted an extensive epidemiological survey and found that a total of 44 people had come in contact with the patient.Authorities are keeping a close eye on the 35 people that are still in South Korea, though none are known to have shown any particular signs of the illness.As of Tuesday morning, three additional people with pneumonia-like symptoms are being monitored as well.