History Foundation Calls on Tokyo to Close Controversial Exhibition Hall

Photo : YONHAP News

The Northeast Asian History Foundation has called on Japan to immediately close an exhibition hall that reopened in Tokyo on Monday and which claims that South Korea’s easternmost islets of Dokdo belong to Japan.In a statement on Tuesday, the Seoul-based foundation said it regards the reopening of the Territory and Sovereignty Exhibition Hall as a heightened Japanese provocation regarding Dokdo.The foundation also expressed deep concerns over what it described as the Japanese government’s distorted recognition of history and insensitive recognition of human rights.It stressed that sincere self-reflection and corresponding actions are the only way to correct mistakes and head toward the future.The Japanese government first opened the Territory and Sovereignty Exhibition Hall in January 2018 on a 100-square-meter plot at a park in Tokyo's Chiyoda ward.After many complained of the venue’s small size and lack of materials, however, the Japanese government expanded the size of the hall by some seven times and relocated it to the Toranomon Mitsui Building in the same ward.The exhibition also displays materials related to the Senkaku Islands, also known as the Diaoyu Islands, which are claimed by Japan, China and Taiwan.