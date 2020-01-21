Experts Warn of Possible Outbreak of New Coronavirus from China

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Following South Korea's first reported case of a new strain of coronavirus that has been plaguing China, experts warn of a possible outbreak in the country. These concerns have been further amplified after Chinese authorities confirmed the virus can be transmitted between humans.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), the country's first patient infected with a new strain of coronavirus traveled by air from the central Chinese city of Wuhan.There were 147 people aboard the China Southern Airlines flight, including eight crew member and 139 passengers. Five were traveling with the patient.While the five haven't displayed any symptoms, health authorities are closely monitoring them and other passengers seated three rows in front of and behind where the patient was seated.Authorities are also keeping tabs on a crew member who attended to the patient during the flight.The South Korean public is not believed to have been exposed to the virus since the patient tested positive while in quarantine, but experts on Tuesday warned of the possibility that additional confirmed cases may arise.The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan had previously been identified as the epicenter for the viral infection by the World Health Organization(WHO), which added there's "some limited human-to-human transmission occurring between close contacts."On Monday, however, China's National Health Commission reportedly confirmed the disease can spread between people, citing two confirmed cases in Guandong Province in southern China.Although all airline passengers from Wuhan must go through a temperature check at South Korean airports, those not showing any symptoms because of the virus's incubation period or medication could evade detection.Further, as no travel restrictions are in place, there are rising concerns about an outbreak in South Korea amid a mass migration of hundreds of millions of people in China for the Lunar New Year holiday this week.Since the first confirmed case last month, China has reported over 200 infections of the new coronavirus and four related deaths. Similar cases have also been reported in Japan and Thailand.As of Tuesday morning, three people with pneumonia-like symptoms are being monitored by South Korean authorities, while 14 others with minor symptoms remain under surveillance.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.