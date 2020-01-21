Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

WHO Sends Experts to China Amid Growing Coronavirus Concerns

Write: 2020-01-21 14:20:23Update: 2020-01-21 14:27:07

WHO Sends Experts to China Amid Growing Coronavirus Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) has sent inspectors to China amid signs that the outbreak of the new China coronavirus is spreading to other parts of Asia. 

According to The Beijing News on Tuesday, WTO health experts met in Wuhan with Chinese experts and officials who are carrying out field inspections on the mysterious pneumonia-like illness suspected of originating from the central Chinese city. 

The WHO field inspection is part of its cooperation with China and some other countries affected by the coronavirus. 

The Chinese media said the WHO assessed that many things remain unknown about the disease, including where it came from and how it spreads. 

The inspection comes as China reports over 200 confirmed cases of the disease as of Monday. Thailand, Japan and South Korea have reported confirmed cases as well.

The WHO also said on Monday that it will convene an urgent panel of experts on Wednesday to determine whether the coronavirus can be declared a global health emergency.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >